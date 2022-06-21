Gun fired during large fight in Evansville; 2 women arrested

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Gun fired during large fight in Evansville; 2 women arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Elixis Smith and Talonica Johnson via Vanderburgh County Jail

Elixis Smith (L) and Talonica Johnson (R) (Vanderburgh County Jail Photos)

Two women are facing criminal charges after a gun was fired during a large fight in Evansville, according to police.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent on a shots-fired run in the area of Riverside Drive and Grand Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday, where a group of 10 people were reportedly fighting.

When officers arrived, they say they talked to witnesses who said that 20-year-old Talonica Johnson and 23-year-old Elexis Smith, both of Henderson, had come to area with several other individuals to fight. Authorities say they were told that the fight was over "disagreements on social media platforms."

Police say that the incident was streamed in a Facebook Live video, which showed Smith and Johson in a car with several other people outside. They say that yelling and mentions of fighting could be heard in the video.

According to police, the video shows Smith pointing a handgun out the window shortly before the gun was fired.

Smith and Johnson were detained and interviewed by police.

EPD says that the women said they threw the gun out the window after the shooting happened, because they were worried it was stolen. Smith later said that the gun was actually handed off to another person after the shooting, according to police.

Smith is being charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and Johnson with obstruction of justice, according to police.

Both women were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device