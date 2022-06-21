Gun fired during large fight in Evansville; 2 women arrested

Two women are facing criminal charges after a gun was fired during a large fight in Evansville, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent on a shots-fired run in the area of Riverside Drive and Grand Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday, where a group of 10 people were reportedly fighting.
When officers arrived, they say they talked to witnesses who said that 20-year-old Talonica Johnson and 23-year-old Elexis Smith, both of Henderson, had come to area with several other individuals to fight. Authorities say they were told that the fight was over "disagreements on social media platforms."
Police say that the incident was streamed in a Facebook Live video, which showed Smith and Johson in a car with several other people outside. They say that yelling and mentions of fighting could be heard in the video.
According to police, the video shows Smith pointing a handgun out the window shortly before the gun was fired.
Smith and Johnson were detained and interviewed by police.
EPD says that the women said they threw the gun out the window after the shooting happened, because they were worried it was stolen. Smith later said that the gun was actually handed off to another person after the shooting, according to police.
Smith is being charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and Johnson with obstruction of justice, according to police.
Both women were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.