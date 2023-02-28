Gunman kills one, injures another before shooting self in Vanderburgh County, sheriff says

Vanderburgh County, Indiana authorities held a news conference on Tuesday provide updates on a Monday night shooting investigation.
44News was at the scene of the incident Monday, which unfolded at a home on Cypress Dale Road.
In Tuesday's update, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said that the accused gunman in the case had shot himself in the face after shooting and killing one man and gravely injuring another at the home.
According to Robinson, the suspected shooter was 18-year-old Austin Ousley, who was inside the home taking pictures with his 17-year-old friend.
The sheriff says that while the two were inside the home, the property owners - two brothers by the names of Chad Wildt, 42, and Shawn Wildt, 36, - came in and confronted them.
During that confrontation, Ousley shot and killed Shawn, also shooting Shawn's brother Chad in the face, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
After the shooting, Ousley and his 17-year-old friend fled the house, according to Sheriff Robinson. He says the two got separated, and that the 17-year-old called 911.
Police say they were searching for Ousley, and that they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face.
Authorities say potential charges for Ousley will be discussed if he survives those self-inflicted injuries.
Sheriff Robinson says body cam footage of the incident may be released sometime Tuesday.