Suspect on the run after armed robbery in Spencer County

Officials in Spencer County, Indiana, are asking the public to keep an eye out for an armed robbery suspect.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying the person you see in these photos.
SCSO says the individual robbed the Village Hut in Fulda around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. They say the suspect walked in armed with a gun and took money from the cash register before running.
The sheriff's office says the gunman was wearing red/orange pants, a black puffy coat, a mask, gloves and had a silver handgun. They say the store clerk wasn't able to determine any identifying characteristics.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the sheriff's office at (812) 649-2286.