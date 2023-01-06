Gym locker room thefts in Evansville area lead to man's arrest

An Evansville man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to several incidents at local gyms, according to police.
According to jail records, 20-year-old Marlon Winstead Jr. was booked on charges of theft and criminal trespass on Thursday evening in connection to the incidents.
An Evansville Police Department affidavit says officers had been called to B-Fit East on Crystal Lake Drive on Wednesday after someone's gym bag was stolen from their locker. According to EPD, the man's gym bag was found nearby but his wallet was missing from it.
Police said they were able to watch security camera footage of the suspect leaving with the stolen bag before getting into a red Chevy, which matched a vehicle that had been reported in several other thefts at gyms in the area where Winstead was a suspect.
The next day on Thursday, EPD took a report of another theft from Tri-State Athletic Club on Tennis Lane. The victim said they had put their property in a locker, only to return and find the contents of their wallet had been stolen.
A short time later, police say employees from the B-Fit gym in Newburgh called after spotting Winstead arriving at the gym.
Police say Winstead was searched, and that they found contents from the stolen wallets on him.
When Winstead was interviewed at EPD headquarters, police say he admitted to several thefts. Winstead also told investigators that he had been banned from B-Fit properties because of a fight that happened in the past.
Winstead was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.