Half pound of meth, other drugs found during traffic stop in Dubois County, sheriff's office says

Two men are facing a long list of felony charges after a traffic stop that happened in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office announced the drug bust on Wednesday, and said that 257.8 grams of meth was seized in total, along with packaged marijuana and other drugs that were found inside the vehicle.
DCSO says it happened after a deputy patrolling on Schnellville Road clocked a driver going 54 mph in a 30 mph zone.
When the deputy pulled the car over, they say they found 28-year-old Dylan Crays of Jasper and 26-year-old Jacob Barr of Petersburg inside.
According to DCSO, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle while talking to Crays and Barr.
After a K9 Officer hit on the vehicle, authorities searched inside and fund drugs, paraphernalia, ammo, and a gun with altered/obliterated serial numbers.
“I commend our deputies for their excellent and professional work in bringing the suspects safely in to custody,” says Sheriff Kleinhelter.
Both Crays and Barr were booked into the Dubois County Jail on 10 felony charges including dealing meth, possession of meth, and more.
Crays also faces an additional felony charge for being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, according to DCSO.