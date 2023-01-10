Harrisburg Police looking for man in connection to theft investigation

Police in Harrisburg, Illinois, are asking the community for help in a theft investigation.
The Harrisburg Police Department put out an alert on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the man shown in the photo you see here.
HPD sys they're looking to identify the man in connection to a theft investigation.
Police say the investigation stems from an incident that happened at the Harrisburg Rural King store on Monday. They say the unidentified man left the scene in a white sedan.
Anyone who may have information on the man's identity is asked to call the Saline County Sheriffs Office at (618) 252-8661.