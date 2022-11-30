Hearing to reset trial scheduled for suspect in Murder-Rape case

After hours of deliberations, the jury came to a partial verdict and found Heidi Carter guilty on a Class A misdemeanor for possessing a gun as a felon.
The jury did not come to an agreement on her other charges.
Carter's charges stem from a gruesome rape-murder incident that happened on Stinson Avenue back in 2021.
Carter originally faced charges of murder, rape, criminal confinement, and a charge for possessing a gun as a felon.
The murder charges were dropped ahead of Carter's trial, and on Wednesday, one count of Criminal Confinement resulting in serious bodily injury was also dropped. She still faces charges of Rape, Criminal Confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, and the additional firearm possession charge.
There will be a hearing to reset her trial on December 9th at 9am at the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.
Her other charges will be discussed during that time.