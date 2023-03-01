Henderson authorities issue warning after multiple vehicles stolen, broken into

Community members in Henderson, Kentucky are being reminded to lock up their cars after recent thefts from multiple vehicles.
Officials with the Henderson Police Department sent out the warning on Wednesday, and said that over the past 48 hours, multiple thefts from vehicles in several neighborhoods had been reported.
According to HPD, thousands of dollars in cash was stolen, in addition to credit cards, guns, and three vehicles. HPD says all of the vehicles targeted believed to have been left unlocked, and that some even had the keys left in them.
Police say two of the three vehicles that were stolen have been recovered, but that the search is still on for a 2014 red Chevy Cruze.
Community with information or surveillance video of car prowlers in the neighborhoods of Balmoral, Arlington, or Birchwood are being asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295.