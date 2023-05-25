Henderson authorities share new photos of escaped convict as search continues

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Henderson have released new photos of an escaped inmate who was first spotted in the area early Wednesday morning.

The Henderson Police Department shared the new images of 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie on Thursday morning.

The new photos shared by police appear to show a large tattoo on Gillespie's left bicep, and a smaller tattoo on his left wrist.

Authorities have now been searching for Gillespie for more than 24 hours, after they said he, along with another escaped inmate out of Ohio, crashed their car in Henderson while trying to get away from officers.

The other inmate who escaped from the Ohio prison with Gillespie, James Lee, was quickly captured after the crash, police said.

At the time of the escape, Gillespie was serving out a sentence for a double-murder.

Anyone who sees Gillespie should not approach him, and call 911 immediately.