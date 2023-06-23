 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Henderson County man wanted on drug trafficking warrants arrested at gas station

  • 0
Trent Lacer, 65, of Spottsville via Henderson County Jail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A Henderson County man is behind bars on drug trafficking charges after investigators say they located him earlier this week.

Members of the Henderson County Joint Task Force arrested 65-year-old Trent Lacer at the Thornton's convenience store on North Green Street in Henderson.

According to authorities, Lacer was wanted on multiple felony warrants for meth trafficking.

When detectives caught up with Lacer at the gas station, they say they found more meth on him.

At the time of his arrest, Lacer was already released on probation for another drug trafficking conviction.

Lacer was booked into the Henderson County Jail.

