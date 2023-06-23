Henderson County man wanted on drug trafficking warrants arrested at gas station

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A Henderson County man is behind bars on drug trafficking charges after investigators say they located him earlier this week.
Members of the Henderson County Joint Task Force arrested 65-year-old Trent Lacer at the Thornton's convenience store on North Green Street in Henderson.
According to authorities, Lacer was wanted on multiple felony warrants for meth trafficking.
When detectives caught up with Lacer at the gas station, they say they found more meth on him.
At the time of his arrest, Lacer was already released on probation for another drug trafficking conviction.
Lacer was booked into the Henderson County Jail.