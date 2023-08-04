Henderson jury sentences man to 30 years for rape and sexual abuse of child

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A man has been sentenced to several decades after raping and abusing a child in Henderson.
Officials say 46-year-old Bethel Powell was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Powell was sentenced for two counts of rape of a victim under 12, and eight counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12.
"We pray for the child who bravely testified about her abuse, for her siblings and mother who bravely stepped up to support her, and for their family’s continued healing after these horrific events," says Commonwealth's Attorney Herbert McKee Jr.
Powell was arrested in connection to the case back in December of 2022.