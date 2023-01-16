Henderson man arrested on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges after recent overdoses

A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say they found drugs and a stolen gun during a search.
Authorities say 43-year-old Bart B. Rager was arrested after a search warrant was served on 9th Place in Henderson.
According to police, the search warrant was the result of recent overdoses in the county. As we have reported, authorities in Henderson County have recently seen a troubling spike in the number of overdoses, with at least 14 total overdoses in the county since the start of 2023.
During their search on 9th Place, authorities said that they found suspected fentanyl, meth, multiple pills, and a stolen gun.
As a result of the search, police said that Rager was arrested on charges of fentanyl trafficking, meth trafficking, possession of a gun by a felon, and more.
Rager was booked into the Henderson County Jail.