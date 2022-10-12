 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire
danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078,
080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087,
087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Henderson man charged in fentanyl overdose deaths of two people

  • Updated
  • 0
Elijah Lovell via Henderson County Jail

Elijah Lovell, age 19, via Henderson County Jail

There's an update to a fentanyl trafficking investigation out of Henderson, Kentucky, that we first told you about in September.

As previously reported, the Henderson Police Department said that 19-year-old Elijah Lovell of Henderson had been arrested on charges including fentanyl trafficking after fentanyl, cash, and a gun was found during an investigation.

Federal officials announced Wednesday that Lovell has now been indicted on two charges for the distribution of fentanyl causing two separate deaths in the Henderson area.

Lovell is accused of dealing the fentanyl in late 2021 and early 2022, resulting in the deaths of those two individuals.

If convicted, Lovell faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to officials.

Jail records show Lovell's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

The case remains under investigation by the Henderson Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you