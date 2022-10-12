Henderson man charged in fentanyl overdose deaths of two people

There's an update to a fentanyl trafficking investigation out of Henderson, Kentucky, that we first told you about in September.

As previously reported, the Henderson Police Department said that 19-year-old Elijah Lovell of Henderson had been arrested on charges including fentanyl trafficking after fentanyl, cash, and a gun was found during an investigation.

Federal officials announced Wednesday that Lovell has now been indicted on two charges for the distribution of fentanyl causing two separate deaths in the Henderson area.

Lovell is accused of dealing the fentanyl in late 2021 and early 2022, resulting in the deaths of those two individuals.

If convicted, Lovell faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to officials.

Jail records show Lovell's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

The case remains under investigation by the Henderson Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.