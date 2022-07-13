Henderson man facing drug trafficking charges after meth and marijuana found in search, police say

Police said Wednesday that a Henderson, Kentucky man had been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a search of a home on N. Adams Street.
The Henderson Police Department says the investigation started after someone made a complaint about suspected drug trafficking in the area of N. Adams Street near 8th Street.
Police say they served a search warrant, and that they found around 50 grams of meth and several baggies of high-grade marijuana.
As a result, 68-year-old Bobby Dolin was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on charges of meth trafficking and marijuana trafficking. He's being held on a $5,000 full-cash bond.
HPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information should call police at (270) 831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.