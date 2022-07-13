 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henderson man facing drug trafficking charges after meth and marijuana found in search, police say

  • 0
Bobby Dolin, 68, of Henderson

Bobby Dolin, 68, of Henderson (Henderson County Jail)

Police said Wednesday that a Henderson, Kentucky man had been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a search of a home on N. Adams Street.

The Henderson Police Department says the investigation started after someone made a complaint about suspected drug trafficking in the area of N. Adams Street near 8th Street.

Police say they served a search warrant, and that they found around 50 grams of meth and several baggies of high-grade marijuana.

As a result, 68-year-old Bobby Dolin was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on charges of meth trafficking and marijuana trafficking. He's being held on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

HPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information should call police at (270) 831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you