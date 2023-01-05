Henderson man facing drug trafficking charges after multiple substances found on him, police say

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges after police say they found multiple illegal substances on him.
The Henderson Police Department says officers stopped 36-year-old Jeffrey Walker on Tuesday for not having proper lights on his bicycle.
According to HPD, Walker had two active warrants and was placed under arrest.
When Walker was searched, police say they found suspected meth, synthetic marijuana, multiple Xanax pills, and an unknown purple substance that's waiting on a lab report. HPD says officers also found a small scale and a grinder.
Walker was booked into the Henderson County Jail for his two warrants, plus a slew of new drug charges.