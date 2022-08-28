 Skip to main content
Henderson man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

Kevaial Beasley

28-year-old Kevaial Beasley

 Allison Eldridge

A Henderson , Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say they conducted a traffic stop and found 1 pound of Marijuana. 

According to the news release, Henderson Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Fifth Street and North Green Street and located a large amount of Marijuana weighing about 1 pound.

28-year-old Kevaial Beasley was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on charges of trafficking Marijuana greater than 8oz, resisting arrest, no tail lamp, no-operator-moped license, and giving officer a false name.

Beasley also had five bench warrants of arrest out of Henderson County, according to HPD.

