Henderson man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

A Henderson , Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say they conducted a traffic stop and found 1 pound of Marijuana.
According to the news release, Henderson Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Fifth Street and North Green Street and located a large amount of Marijuana weighing about 1 pound.
28-year-old Kevaial Beasley was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on charges of trafficking Marijuana greater than 8oz, resisting arrest, no tail lamp, no-operator-moped license, and giving officer a false name.
Beasley also had five bench warrants of arrest out of Henderson County, according to HPD.