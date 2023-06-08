Henderson man shot his mother multiple times after argument, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — We're learning more about a violent incident that happened in Henderson on Wednesday.
As we reported, police arrested 21-year-old Shon Denton-Higgs after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Police released new information on the case Thursday, and said that Denton-Higgs had shot the victim multiple times after an argument.
According to police, the woman who was shot multiple times by Denton-Higgs was his own mother.
Police say the victim is in critical condition at the hospital.
HPD said that Denton-Higgs took off from the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived, but that witnesses helped quickly confirm him as the suspect. After the shooting, Denton-Higgs was found at a relative's home and was taken into custody, police said.
Denton-Higgs remains in the Henderson County Jail on no bond, with a court date set for June 13 at 10 a.m. He's charged with attempted murder.
