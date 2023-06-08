 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Henderson man shot his mother multiple times after argument, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Shon Denton-Higgs

Shon Denton-Higgs (Henderson County Jail)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — We're learning more about a violent incident that happened in Henderson on Wednesday.

As we reported, police arrested 21-year-old Shon Denton-Higgs after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police released new information on the case Thursday, and said that Denton-Higgs had shot the victim multiple times after an argument.

According to police, the woman who was shot multiple times by Denton-Higgs was his own mother.

Police say the victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

HPD said that Denton-Higgs took off from the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived, but that witnesses helped quickly confirm him as the suspect. After the shooting, Denton-Higgs was found at a relative's home and was taken into custody, police said.

Denton-Higgs remains in the Henderson County Jail on no bond, with a court date set for June 13 at 10 a.m. He's charged with attempted murder.

We will continue to follow the story.

