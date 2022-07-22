 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Fulton Kentucky to Fairfield
Illinois line.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Henderson men arrested with nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine, police say

Two men were arrested with nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine
Claire Dugan

Two Henderson, Kentucky men are facing felony dealing charges after officers say they found nearly two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to the affidavit, arresting officers say the evidence found at the scene suggest both large scale dealing and personal use.

The two men were arrested on Thursday.

A detective with EPD’s Narcotics Joint Task Force saw a truck driven by Nathan Pippin pulling into a parking lot.

Police say Adam Corbett came out to the car and placed a laundry basket and a backpack into the bed of Pippin’s truck.

The two men then drove off and were pulled over soon after for failing to use a turn signal on Fulton Avenue.

Detectives say they were given permission by Pippin to search the truck. That’s when they found a crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Arrest records say a methamphetamine user commonly uses between .25 and 1 gram of meth per day. The truck housed over 800 grams of methamphetamine at the time of the arrests, according to police.

According to detectives, Pippin said that all of the methamphetamine in the truck was Corbett’s.

However, investigators said they found several text messages on Pippin’s phone that indicated he was selling narcotics.

Police say Pippin eventually admitted to selling small amounts of methamphetamine and that Corbett was his source.

Both Pippin and Corbett are facing felony dealing charges and are currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.