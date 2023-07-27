 Skip to main content
Henderson Police Department continues fight against vehicle break-ins and thefts

  • Updated
  • 0
Lock it or lose it billboard

The Henderson Police Department launched its Lock It or Lose It campaign back in March after ongoing reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Police in Henderson are continuing their ongoing fight against vehicle break-ins and thefts.

On Thursday, the Henderson Police Department shared an update on crime in the city.

According to HPD, officers have responded to five calls for stolen vehicles around the city in the last four days alone.

In the same timeframe, there have been three guns stolen from unlocked vehicles.

HPD says officers are stepping up patrols throughout neighborhoods, and that detectives are working hard to solve these cases.

Community members are reminded to adhere to the department's "Lock It or Lose It" campaign, which started back in March after a string of thefts and break-ins in the community.

If you see anyone trying to get into vehicles in your neighborhood, you can call the Henderson Police Department or 911.

