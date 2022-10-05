Henderson Police: Man facing drug trafficking charges after running from officers

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing charges of fleeing police and drug trafficking after authorities say he tried to run from officers with meth and marijuana in his possession.
The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to the Holiday Motel on South Green Street Monday for individuals who were refusing to police.
HPD says officers made contact with 41-year-old Menelik Brank, but that he ran from officers before being apprehended.
HPD says a search warrant was served on a vehicle the next day, where investigators found
Brank was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on charges including trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing/evading police.