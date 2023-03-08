Henderson woman charged with criminal abuse of 2-year-old child

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is behind bars on a criminal abuse charge after a young child was injured, according to police.
The Henderson Police Department says 22-year-old Lyberti Steinmetz was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.
Steinmetz faces the charge of criminal child abuse, which police say stems from an injury to a 2-year-old. They say the child had to be treated for those injuries at the hospital.
HPD says the injured child was treated back in October of 2022, eventually leading to Steinmetz's arrest.
Steinmetz is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $25,000 bond. She has a court date set for Thursday morning at 10 a.m.