Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Henderson woman charged with criminal abuse of 2-year-old child

  • Updated
  • 0
Lyberti Steinmetz, 22, of Henderson (Henderson County Jail)

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is behind bars on a criminal abuse charge after a young child was injured, according to police.

The Henderson Police Department says 22-year-old Lyberti Steinmetz was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

Steinmetz faces the charge of criminal child abuse, which police say stems from an injury to a 2-year-old. They say the child had to be treated for those injuries at the hospital.

HPD says the injured child was treated back in October of 2022, eventually leading to Steinmetz's arrest.

Steinmetz is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $25,000 bond. She has a court date set for Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

