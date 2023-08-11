High-speed chase ends with multiple arrests in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Three people are facing charges in Ohio County after an extensive drug investigation led to a high-speed chase.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday, when three suspects who were wanted on felony drug warrants were spotted in a Ford Truck.
When authorities tried to pull the trio over, they say they took off through a red light and started a high-speed chase.
Authorities say the truck became disabled in a field, and that all three got out of the truck and took off running in separate directions.
All three were taken into custody and identified by the sheriff's office as Luke Alexander, Brianna Ellis, and Johnathon Bray.
Alexander, Ellis, and Bray all face a variety of charges for drugs and fleeing police.
In addition to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, multiple other agencies helped with the incident including the McLean County Sheriff's Office, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, the Beaver Dam Police Department, and the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.