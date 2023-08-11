 Skip to main content
High-speed chase ends with multiple arrests in Ohio County

  • Updated
  • 0
Ohio County Sheriff's Office

An investigation involving multiple agencies ended with three arrests on Thursday after a high-speed chase ended shortly after the suspect vehicle became disabled in a field, according to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Three people are facing charges in Ohio County after an extensive drug investigation led to a high-speed chase.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday, when three suspects who were wanted on felony drug warrants were spotted in a Ford Truck.

When authorities tried to pull the trio over, they say they took off through a red light and started a high-speed chase.

Authorities say the truck became disabled in a field, and that all three got out of the truck and took off running in separate directions.

All three were taken into custody and identified by the sheriff's office as Luke Alexander, Brianna Ellis, and Johnathon Bray.

Ellis, Alexander, and Bray

Ellis, Alexander, and Bray (Ohio County Sheriff's Office)

Alexander, Ellis, and Bray all face a variety of charges for drugs and fleeing police.

In addition to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, multiple other agencies helped with the incident including the McLean County Sheriff's Office, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, the Beaver Dam Police Department, and the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

