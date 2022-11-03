High-speed chase in Ohio County ends after turn down dead-end street, sheriff says

Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say a man was arrested after starting a high-speed chase.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Wednesday, when deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to pull over a green Ford Ranger on Highway 54 in Fordsville.
The sheriff's office says that the driver, 30-year-old Dalton Doolin of Fordsville, didn't stop, but instead took off at a high rate of speed.
OCSO says that as Doolin continued to speed away, he was all over the road, causing other drivers to exit the roadway.
During the pursuit, the sheriff's office says detectives saw a woman in Doolin's truck who appeared to want out of the vehicle. They say that woman was Olivia Helm.
After fleeing through multiple counties, Doolin was eventually stopped and taken into custody after turning down a dead end street in Breckinridge County, according to the sheriff's office.
Doolin faces charges of speeding, fleeing police, and wanton endangerment, plus charges of drug possession and trafficking. They say Doolin was also arrested on two felony warrants out of Daviess County and Ohio County on firearms and drug charges.
As for Helm, she was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a criminal summons, the sheriff's office said.
Doolin was booked into the Ohio County Jail. A mugshot for Helm was not released.