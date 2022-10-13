High-speed motorcycle chase on Lloyd Expressway leads to arrest of Evansville couple

And Evansville man were arrested on Wednesday night after police say the man led authorities on a high-speed chase down the Lloyd Expressway.
The Indiana State Police says the incident started around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, when a trooper was patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue.
ISP says the trooper saw a motorcyclist going 70 mph in a 50 mph zone, and that when the trooper tried to pull the driver over, he sped up and kept going.
While the trooper was able to get the motorcycle's license plate info and identify the driver as 40-year-old Richard Robb of Evansville, the pursuit was ended due to the high speed, ISP said.
About an hour later, troopers went to Robb's home to look for him. Instead of finding Robb, troopers say they found Robb's girlfriend, 38-year-old Ashley Bailey.
ISP says Robb was later found and arrested, and that Bailey was also arrested for giving false information.
- Richard Robb was charged with:
- Habitual Traffic Violator for Life, Level 5 Felony
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
- False Informing, Class A Misdemeanor
- Ashley Bailey was charged with:
- Assisting a Criminal, Level 6 Felony
- False Informing, Class B Misdemeanor
Both were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.