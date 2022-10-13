High-speed motorcycle chase on Lloyd Expressway leads to arrest of Evansville couple

 Skip to main content
.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical
fire danger today and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088,
089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana... Fire
weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west
Kentucky...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018,
019, 020, 021, and 022. In southeast Missouri...Fire weather
zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111,
112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25
to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

High-speed motorcycle chase on Lloyd Expressway leads to arrest of Evansville couple

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Robb, 40, and Ashley Bailey, 38, of Evansville via Indiana State Police

Richard Robb, 40, and Ashley Bailey, 38, of Evansville via Indiana State Police

And Evansville man were arrested on Wednesday night after police say the man led authorities on a high-speed chase down the Lloyd Expressway.

The Indiana State Police says the incident started around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, when a trooper was patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue.

ISP says the trooper saw a motorcyclist going 70 mph in a 50 mph zone, and that when the trooper tried to pull the driver over, he sped up and kept going.

While the trooper was able to get the motorcycle's license plate info and identify the driver as 40-year-old Richard Robb of Evansville, the pursuit was ended due to the high speed, ISP said.

About an hour later, troopers went to Robb's home to look for him. Instead of finding Robb, troopers say they found Robb's girlfriend, 38-year-old Ashley Bailey.

ISP says Robb was later found and arrested, and that Bailey was also arrested for giving false information.

  • Richard Robb was charged with:
    • Habitual Traffic Violator for Life, Level 5 Felony
    • Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
    • False Informing, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Ashley Bailey was charged with:
    • Assisting a Criminal, Level 6 Felony
    • False Informing, Class B Misdemeanor

Both were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

