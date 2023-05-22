Hopkins County authorities looking for women accused of stealing shopping cart full of merchandise

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Hopkins County say they're searching for two women who loaded up a shopping cart full of items and then walked out of the store without paying.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office shared the security camera photo you see here on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, the two women in the photo loaded up a cart full of merchandise before walking out of Walmart without paying.
The sheriff's office says it happened around 3:35 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and that the women left in a brown Infiniti SUV.
Anyone with information on the theft is being asked to call Deputy Mike Evans at (270) 821-5661.