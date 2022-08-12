Hopkins County man accused of sending explicit texts to minor

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is behind bars on several charges after police say he was having inappropriate text conversations with a minor.
The Madisonville Police Department says 53-year-old Lenville Young of White Plains was arrested in the investigation.
Detectives say they responded to a complaint earlier in the week in Madisonville about pornographic text messages being sent to a juvenile. During their investigation, they say they learned that the phone number that was texting came back to Young.
According to police, Young continued to send obscene content and have sexual conversations, even after being told several times that he was messaging a minor.
Police say Young continued to offer money in exchange for sex with a minor.
MPD says Young was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several charges including one count of Promoting Human Trafficking.