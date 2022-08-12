 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hopkins County man accused of sending inappropriate texts to minor

  • Updated
  • 0
LENVILLE YOUNG

LENVILLE YOUNG (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is behind bars on several charges after police say he was having inappropriate text conversations with a minor.

The Madisonville Police Department says 53-year-old Lenville Young of White Plains is the man arrested in the investigation.

Detectives say they responded to a complaint in Madisonville earlier in the week about pornographic text messages being sent to a juvenile. During their investigation, they say they learned that the phone number that was texting came back to Young.

According to police, Young continued to send obscene content and have sexual conversations, even after being told several times that he was messaging a minor.

Police say Young continued to offer money in exchange for sex with a minor.

MPD says Young was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several charges including one count of Promoting Human Trafficking.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you