Hopkins County man accused of sexually abusing child for several years

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man was arrested after police say he was accused of sexually abusing a young child for several years.
An investigator with the Madisonville Police Department says they spoke to a young victim during a child sex offense investigation.
According to the investigator, the victim said that 28-year-old Christopher Clemmons or Nortonville had sexually assaulted them on multiple instances.
During the police interview, the child said that the abuse had continued for the last five years.
Authorities say they brought Clemmons in for an interview, and that he admitted to several incidents. During the interview, police say Clemmons tried to claim that the child "instigated" the abuse.
Clemmons was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. He faces the charge of sexual abuse of a child.