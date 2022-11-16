Hopkins County man indicted on 7 sex crime charges

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man who was arrested back in August has been indicted on multiple sex crime charges involving minors, according to court officials.
Court records show 20-year-old Calvin Browning of Nortonville was indicted on seven different felony charges.
When Browning was arrested in August, police said they discovered that he had sexually abused two different juvenile victims. They said that Browning admitted to the crimes during an interview with detectives.
Court records show that Browning is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.