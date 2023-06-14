Hopkins County men caught with meth and synthetic marijuana after pursuit, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Two Hopkins County men are facing a long list of charges after police say they got caught with drugs after leading officers on a pursuit in Madisonville Tuesday.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they tried to pull over a suspected intoxicated driver after watching them make an abrupt lane change around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the driver took off instead of stopping, making more traffic violations and nearly crashing.
After almost crashing again, MPD says the driver finally crashed into a railroad embankment.
Officers say the driver, Aaron Sisk, got out and tried to run. They say Sisk tried to toss a bag of drugs, but that the bag was recovered and he was taken into custody.
Inside the bag was about an ounce of meth, two ounces of synthetic marijuana, a digital scale, and multiple baggies, according to police. Police say they found more loose meth and drug paraphernalia inside the car.
MPD says Kenneth Lock was in the passenger seat during the incident.
Lock and Sisk were both arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.