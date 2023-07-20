Hours-long standoff ends with arrest of wanted man in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An hours-long standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man in Gibson County, according to the sheriff's office.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Colton Linxwiler of Owensville was arrested after the standoff, which happened on Wednesday at a home on West Vine Street in Patoka.
Deputies and officers went to the home looking for Linxwiler, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Authorities said they saw Linxwiler inside the home, but that he wouldn't come out for several hours.
After a lengthy standoff, Linxwiler finally came out and was taken into custody, according to GCSO.
Linxwiler was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on a $5,750 bond.
In addition to the charge for his felony warrant, Linxwiler's now being charged with resisting law enforcement.