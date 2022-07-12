House hit by gunfire in Evansville Monday

A home was hit by gunfire in Evansville on Monday.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on Maxwell Avenue near Stringtown Road about a shooting on Monday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found handgun shell casings, and bullet holes in the 911 caller's home.
The 911 caller told police that multiple bullets had ripped through the home, with bullets even lodged inside a doorframe and the TV.
In the 911 call, the caller also tells the dispatcher that one person was inside the house when the shooting happened.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time.
Police say Crime Scene Detective was called to the scene to take photos and collect evidence.