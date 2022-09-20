HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was found near the intersection. The other victim, 55-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Sr., was found at a home nearby.
HPD says the two stabbing victims are father and son.
Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police say Edmonds Sr. was treated for lacerations, and that Edmonds Jr. is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
HPD says no arrests have been made at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing.