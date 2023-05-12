Illinois State Police dashcam footage shows deadly shootout on I-64

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — The Illinois State Police has released dashcam video showing a deadly shootout that unfolded on I-64.
Troopers responded to a motorist assist call on an area of I-64 on Tuesday, leading to an encounter a 23-year-old New Mexico man and a woman he was traveling with.
According to ISP, that encounter turned into an altercation between the troopers and the man, who was identified as Brandon Griffin.
ISP said that Griffin pulled a gun on troopers and opened fire. The troopers returned fire, killing Griffin. One trooper was injured, but has since been released from the hospital.
State police shared dashcam footage of the video, which can be seen by clicking the link to YouTube below or by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised.
The stretch of I-64 where the incident unfolded is just west of Wayne County, where a deputy who was also responding to a motorist assist was shot and killed back in 2021.
The busy interstate travels through southern Illinois, into southwest Indiana and Kentucky.
ISP says the investigation into Tuesday's incident remains ongoing.