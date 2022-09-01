Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say

An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence.
The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
ISP says the trooper clocked the car at 100 miles per hour.
After pulling the driver over and identifying her as 18-year-old Haley Goodmon of Evansville, the Trooper smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, according to ISP. State police say Goodmon also displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.
Authorities say their investigation revealed that Goodmon had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana before being pulled over.
ISP says Goodmon refused to take a chemical test.
Goodmon was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on charges of OMVWI, reckless driving, and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.