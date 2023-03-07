Indiana State Police searching for man in Warrick County after pursuit

Officials with the Indiana State Police tell us they're searching for a man in Warrick County after a pursuit Tuesday.
Just before noon on Tuesday, ISP confirms troopers were involved in a pursuit at the 35 Mile Marker of I-64.
A short time later, ISP said that investigators were now searching for the suspect near I-64 CR 600 W, which is just west of Lynnville, after the man took off running south into a wooded area.
I-64 remains open to drivers at this time, but residents in the area are asked to secure their doors by locking up doors and windows.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates on this breaking news story.
Warrick: Heavy police presence on I-64 at the 36 mm. Police are actively searching for a black male that fled south into a wooded area. I-64 remains open. Residents in the area should secure their homes. pic.twitter.com/Lbxt1BcP5r— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) March 7, 2023