Indiana woman accused of driving while on meth with young child in the back seat

A southern Indiana woman is facing DUI and drug charges after state police say she was driving on meth while her young child was in the back seat.
The Indiana State Police says it happened late Sunday night in Knox County, when a trooper stopped a driver for a defective headlight and a license plate violation.
ISP says the driver was 46-year-old Jaimee Robinson of Vincennes, and that her 10-year-old son was in the back seat.
During the traffic stop, ISP says the trooper cold smell marijuana coming from inside the car. They say Robinson displayed signs of impairment and also failed field sobriety tests.
According to ISP, further investigation revealed that Robinson was under the influence of meth, marijuana, and amphetamines.
Robinson was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a felony DUI charge, and a misdemeanor drug charge.