Infant victim in suspected neglect case identified after passing away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An infant child who was put on life support after being seriously injured in a suspected case of neglect has died, according to authorities.

As we previously reported, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that Javontae Goldsby and Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz had been arrested after their 5-month-old child was seriously injured.

Authorities said a medical examination revealed that the child had suffered a skull fracture and internal bleeding.

On Friday, the sheriff's office said the decision was made to remove the infant from life support by doctors who determined that he had "no brain activity and no prospect of recovery."

Authorities now tell us that the young victim was 5-month-old Jett Leon Goldsby.

The sheriff's office says Jett's injuries were consistent with being violently shaken. The young child's parents reportedly called 911 and said they found him in his bed not breathing, but authorities say they conflicting stories.

An autopsy is currently scheduled for Jett, and the sheriff's office that detectives will be in contact with the Prosecutor’s Office to discuss any modification to the charges the parents face.

Goldsby and Elmore-Sitz remain in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $100,000 cash bonds.