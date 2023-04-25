ISP: Evansville man runs from troopers on Greenway Passage, gets caught with meth and fentanyl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was arrested late Monday night after running from authorities and getting caught with drugs, according to the Indiana State Police.
ISP says it started around 10:30 p.m. Monday, when a trooper was patrolling on the Lloyd Expressway near Fulton Avenue.
As the trooper was patrolling, ISP says they saw a motorcycle going 25 MPH over the speed limit.
The trooper pulled the driver over and identified them as 55-year-old David Flaherty of Evansville, ISP says. They say it was quickly discovered that Flaherty's license was suspended.
A K9 Officer arrived and police said they tried to take a large a knife from Flaherty, but that he took off running on the Greenway Passage.
When authorities caught Flaherty, they say he was disarmed and taken into custody despite continuing to resist arrest.
Authorities say they found about 28 grams of suspected meth and fentanyl on Flaherty, along with a glass pipe and some marijuana.
Flaherty was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a lengthy list of drug charges, as well as charges for resisting arrest and driving while suspended.