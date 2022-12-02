 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

ISP: Evansville woman flees from traffic stop while driving under the influence

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephanie Ann Marshall, 32, Evansville, IN (Indiana State Police)

Stephanie Ann Marshall, 32, Evansville, IN (Indiana State Police)

An Evansville woman is being charged after fleeing from a traffic stop while driving under the influence late Thursday night, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says a Trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 near Bellemeade Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when they saw a car with expired registration.

The Trooper pulled the driver over near Washington Avenue and identified her as 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall of Evansville, ISP says. They say Marshall displayed signs of impairment, and was asked to get out of her car to perform field sobriety tests.

ISP says Marshall refused to get out of the car and drove off instead. They say she ran a red light and fled on Washington Avenue, speeding 20 MPH over the speed limit.

Police say Marshall eventually stopped, and that she was arrested. They say an open bottle of brandy was found in the passenger seat, and that Marshall had a BAC of .16%.

Marshall was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and OMVWI.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you