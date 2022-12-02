ISP: Evansville woman flees from traffic stop while driving under the influence

An Evansville woman is being charged after fleeing from a traffic stop while driving under the influence late Thursday night, according to the Indiana State Police.
ISP says a Trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 near Bellemeade Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when they saw a car with expired registration.
The Trooper pulled the driver over near Washington Avenue and identified her as 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall of Evansville, ISP says. They say Marshall displayed signs of impairment, and was asked to get out of her car to perform field sobriety tests.
ISP says Marshall refused to get out of the car and drove off instead. They say she ran a red light and fled on Washington Avenue, speeding 20 MPH over the speed limit.
Police say Marshall eventually stopped, and that she was arrested. They say an open bottle of brandy was found in the passenger seat, and that Marshall had a BAC of .16%.
Marshall was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and OMVWI.