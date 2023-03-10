ISP: Man arrested for DUI while driving 106 MPH

A man was arrested in southern Indiana after driving over 100 miles per-hour while under the influence, state police said.
The Indiana State Police says John Hudcock II got pulled over in his pickup truck on Thursday while driving on US 50 near the Knox County-Daviess County line. They say a trooper pulled Hudcock over after spotting him going 106 MPH.
ISP says the trooper that pulled Hudcock over suspected he was under the influence.
Hudcock took several field sobriety tests before being taken to a testing facility for a certified test, which he failed, ISP said.
ISP says Hudcock was booked into the Knox County Jail facing charges including OWI and reckless driving.