ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

Indiana State Police cruiser generic

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police.

The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation.

ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that was started in October by ISP and the Washington Police Department.

During the investigation, ISP says evidence was collected through multiple search warrants.

Thelus was booked into the Daviess County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Christelle Thelus, 29 (Indiana State Police photo)

