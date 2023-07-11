Jasper man facing drug trafficking charges

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Jasper man is facing felony drug charges after authorities say they caught him with narcotics and a digital scale.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it happened after deputies pulled over Raymond K. Petry, who was driving on a suspended license.
During a search of Petry's vehicle, deputies say they found a digital scale with a white crystal substance, and a clear plastic bag that had about 100 other smaller bags inside.
After taking Petry to jail, deputies say they found drugs on him in plastic baggies and a glass tube.
Petry is being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He faces several felony charges including meth trafficking and possession.