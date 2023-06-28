Jasper man sentenced to prison for child molesting

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Dubois County man has been sentenced to prison for child molesting.
The jury delivered the guilty verdict for 32-year-old Joshua Govea of Jasper.
Govea was arrested for voyeurism and child molesting back in May of 2021 after a 10-year-old reported the abuse at school.
The victim told school staff that Govea had touched them inappropriately. They also said they believed that he had taken pictures of them while they were sleeping.
Deputy Prosecutor Brian Lucchi commented, “it took many people and entities, working together, to bring Mr. Govea to justice, including Detective Brescher, school personnel, and the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition. But above all, it took an unflinching young girl who chose to go through the ordeal of testifying at jury trial, rather than allow Mr. Govea to get away with what he had done.”
Govea was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and must also remain on the sex offender registry for life.
The maximum sentence that Govea faced was 40 years, with a minimum possible sentence of 20 years.