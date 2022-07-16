Jasper parents charged with neglect after child found alone outside, police say

Two people are facing neglect charges in Jasper, Indiana after police say a child was found alone outside.
The Jasper Police Department says officers responded to an area of the city's south side around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night after someone called 911 to report a child walking around by themselves.
Police say they determined the child's parents to be 31-year-old Leandra McCormick and 32-year-old Michael Brasell.
As the investigation continued, police say they went to check out Brasell and McCormick's home with a search warrant. Inside the home, they say they found marijuana and paraphernalia.
Both Brasell and McCormick were booked into the Dubois County Jail on neglect charges.
McCormick also faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to police.