Jasper pedestrian struck and killed by car; driver facing charges of operating while intoxicated

According to Jasper police, 20-year-old Martha Hale has been arrested for operating under the influence, after police say she fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle on Thursday.
Shortly before 6:00 a.m., Jasper Police Officers were dispatched to US 231 (in the area of Denny's restaurant) in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Upon officers arrival, treatment was being given to 54-year-old Stephanie Taylor, who was struck by the vehicle. Based on the severity of her injuries, Taylor was treated by EMS, and taken to nearby Memorial Hospital. She would later pass away due to her injuries.
Prior to towing Martha Hale's vehicle, a search was conducted, during which marijuana and paraphernalia were found inside.
According to police, Hale admitted to officers she had smoked the marijuana recently. A chemical test of Hale conducted at the hospital yielded a presumptive positive result for marijuana.
Hale was booked into the Dubois County Jail, and is facing counts of operating while intoxicated, possession, and driving while suspended.