Judge denies bond reduction for former OPS superintendent accused of soliciting sex acts from minors

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Judge denies bond reduction for former OPS superintendent accused of soliciting sex acts from minors

Matthew Constant appears in court for a bond reduction hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 2

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A former Owensboro superintendent who's accused of soliciting sex acts from minors online appeared in court Wednesday.

Former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant appeared for his arraignment hearing Wednesday morning.

During Constant's hearing, a request was made to reduce his bond from $35,000 cash to $5,000 cash, but the judge denied that request citing the severity of the charges.

A plea of "not guilty" was also entered on Constant's behalf.

Following Constant's arrest, a citation obtained by 44News says he admitted to tampering with evidence, and that he attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors.

Constant's now scheduled to appear in front of a new judge on Aug. 9. He faces charges of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

