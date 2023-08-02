Judge denies bond reduction for former OPS superintendent accused of soliciting sex acts from minors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A former Owensboro superintendent who's accused of soliciting sex acts from minors online appeared in court Wednesday.
Former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant appeared for his arraignment hearing Wednesday morning.
During Constant's hearing, a request was made to reduce his bond from $35,000 cash to $5,000 cash, but the judge denied that request citing the severity of the charges.
A plea of "not guilty" was also entered on Constant's behalf.
Following Constant's arrest, a citation obtained by 44News says he admitted to tampering with evidence, and that he attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors.
Constant's now scheduled to appear in front of a new judge on Aug. 9. He faces charges of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.