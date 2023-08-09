Judge lowers bond for former Owensboro superintendent accused of online child sex crimes

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant appeared in court on Wednesday following his arrest.
During the preliminary hearing on Wednesday, a special judge brought in from Hancock County reduced Constant's bond from $35,000 to $3,500.
As a condition of Constant's bond, the judge ordered him to have no contact with juveniles and not use any electronic devices.
Officials also said that Constant will have to wear an ankle monitor if he is released from custody.
Constant was arrested in July as part of an ongoing investigation. A citation obtained by 44News detailed charges against Constant, and said that he "admitted to tampering with physical evidence during an interview, and attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors."
We're told that Constant could face federal charges in the case.
After Wednesday's hearing, the case will now head to a grand jury in September.