Jury deliberations begin in trial for woman linked to Evansville rape-murder investigation

Jury deliberations have started in the trial for Heidi Carter, the Evansville woman who's charged in connection with a gruesome rape-murder incident that happened on Stinson Avenue back in 2021.

Carter originally faced charges of murder, rape, criminal confinement, and a charge for possessing a gun as a felon.

The murder charges were dropped ahead of Carter's trial, and on Wednesday, one count of Criminal Confinement resulting in serious bodily injury was also dropped. She still faces charges of Rape, Criminal Confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, and the additional firearm possession charge.

The disturbing details of the case garnered national attention.

Carter's trial began on Monday, and 44News reporter Ben Laufer has been in the courtroom all week.

We will provide any updates on a verdict once one is reached.