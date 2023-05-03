 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury trial begins for teen accused of stealing car, running woman over

  • Updated
  • 0
Mateo Rodriguez, 16, of Evansville Vanderburgh County Jail photo

Mateo Rodriguez, 16, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with Murder after stealing a car and running a woman over at a gas station, according to police.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The trial for a young suspect who faces some serious charges after a deadly incident in Evansville began on Wednesday morning.

Court records show the trial for 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez was set to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Rodriguez was arrested in April 2022 on charges including murder, robbery, auto theft, and leaving the scene of a deadly crash after police said he stole a car and then ran a woman over.

The coroner's office said that 33-year-old Megan Schaefer was the woman who was killed in the incident.

Rodriguez had trial dates previously scheduled in October and December 2022, but both were rescheduled.

Stay with 44News for updates as we continue to follow the case.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you