Jury trial begins for teen accused of stealing car, running woman over

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The trial for a young suspect who faces some serious charges after a deadly incident in Evansville began on Wednesday morning.

Court records show the trial for 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez was set to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Rodriguez was arrested in April 2022 on charges including murder, robbery, auto theft, and leaving the scene of a deadly crash after police said he stole a car and then ran a woman over.

The coroner's office said that 33-year-old Megan Schaefer was the woman who was killed in the incident.

Rodriguez had trial dates previously scheduled in October and December 2022, but both were rescheduled.

